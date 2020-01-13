Allegedly stolen tractor trailer causes deadly crash, smashes into gas station

A man is dead and two other people are injured after a serious collision involving an allegedly stolen tractor trailer in Mississauga early Monday.

The crash also seriously damaged a gas station sign and forced Peel police to shut off fuel lines and turn off power to the area in the aftermath.

Duty Insp. Sean Brennan said the collision happened shortly after midnight in the intersection of Eglinton Avenue W. and Mavis Road.

The tractor trailer, which police believe was stolen in Mississauga on Sunday evening, was speeding eastbound on Eglinton when it smashed into a sedan, Brennan said.

The impact sent the sedan careening into an SUV.

The tractor trailer then rolled over and slammed into a metal gas station sign, causing it collapse. The transport truck was loaded with meat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Brennan said. The two other drivers are being treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Peel police's major collision bureau and forensic identification unit were on scene throughout the night.

Brennan said the investigation is in its early phases and anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact investigators.

It's not clear when the intersection will reopen to traffic and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible through the morning rush hour.