Peel police seeking witnesses to crash between 3 tractor-trailers in Brampton

Peel police are looking for witnesses to a collision between three tractor-trailers that sent one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Langstaff Road in Brampton shortly before 6 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Toronto, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Another driver, identified only as a 34-year-old Brampton man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third tractor-trailer was not injured.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly if they have video or dash cam footage. They can call the Peel police major collision bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.