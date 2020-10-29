Playground shooter sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Toronto man who was part of a shooting that injured two young girls at a playground back in 2018 has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

T'Quan Robertson, 25, was sentenced Thursday.

Robertson is one of several men police say took part in a shooting at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, on a June afternoon in 2018.

Police said they were targeting a man who was at a playground where 11 kids were also playing.

Two sisters, aged five and nine at the time, suffered gunshot wounds. The girls had to undergo surgery, but survived.

The shooting happened at this playground in 2018. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Robertson was arrested earlier this year on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He had been in hiding for several months.

In June, police announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to Robertson's arrest.