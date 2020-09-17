Toronto police make arrests in 2 'brazen' and 'senseless' fatal shootings

Toronto police have made arrests in two "brazen" and "senseless" fatal shootings that "had a serious impact on our communities," Insp. Hank Idsinga said Thursday.

The first incident happened outside a residence in Scarborough in August and the other in a Walmart parking lot in the Junction last week.

In a media conference, Idsinga said police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of John Wheeler, a 45-year-old construction worker who was killed in Scarborough.

It happened on Aug. 12 just after 3:30 a.m. near Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police said Wheeler was standing outside his residence at 1350 Danforth Rd. when he was shot in the back. He died in hospital.

John Wheeler, 45, died in hospital after being shot in the torso in Scarborough on Aug. 12. (Toronto Police Services)

Police released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting when the incident occurred.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Christopher Mitchell from Brampton and charged him with first-degree murder.

Wheeler waited outside his residence for his ride to work at the same time every day and "this murder was particularly pointless," said Idsinga.

"There was no relationship between Mr. Wheeler and Mr. Mitchell," said Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis.

"They were complete strangers. This was a senseless killing and Mr. Wheeler did not deserve this."

Investigators say they are still looking for at least two other suspects who they allege were with Mitchell immediately before and after the shooting, and they're asking anyone with information to call police.

1 arrested, 1 outstanding in shooting in the Junction

Police also announced another arrest made in a separate shooting in a Walmart parking lot in the Junction.

Thirty-four-year-old Mohamed Osman Daoud from St. Catharines was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of 26-year-old Andre Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Police have made one arrest and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of Andre Rodriguez, 26, in a Walmart parking lot in the Junction. (Angelina King/CBC)

The shooting happened on Sept. 10 shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue.

"The circumstances of this murder: a shooting in broad daylight in the middle of a crowded parking lot helped to motivate witnesses from the community to come forward to assist with the investigation," said Idsinga.

The investigation is still ongoing as police issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Abdelmuniem Abdalla from Grimsby, Ont., just east of Hamilton. He is wanted for the first-degree murder of Rodriguez.

Abdelmuniem Abdalla, 33, of Grimsby Ont., is wanted on first-degree murder charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police. (Toronto Police Service)

Abdalla is considered armed and dangerous, police say. They're asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact them.

"I would also encourage Mr. Abdalla to contact counsel and turn himself in," said Idsinga.