Mayor John Tory wants 'careful review' of list as TPA seeks to issue 374 free parking passes

A list of nearly 400 people being considered for unlimited free parking passes needs "a very careful review," Mayor John Tory says.

The annual list, which is put together by TPA staff, will be presented to the board Wednesday for review and approval.

These passes are good at any Green P parking lot, as well as any on-street pay-and-display locations around the city.

According to a report from acting president Robin Oliphant, among those eligible for an annual pass are all current and former TPA board members, as well as various staff and service providers. Also eligible are most city councillors and certain city staff.

"It is intended to be used primarily when on city or authority business, and to enable holders to familiarize themselves with TPA facilities and operations," Oliphant explains in his report.

Mayor not on list

Tory said he and at least two city councillors are not on the list.

"I was deemed, together with two other isolated city councillors, to be somehow not in need of a parking pass, which I don't believe I do need," Tory said.

He thinks it's also a bad idea for city councillors to be among those receiving this privilege.

"I don't see any reason why most of the city councillors need to have a free parking pass, I just think it aggravates the people."

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he and at least two city councillors are not on the list for free parking. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Toronto resident Nora Dogan felt the same way after hearing about the list.

"I think it's ridiculous," Dogan said just moments after paying $18 to park in the Green P lot located under Nathan Phillips Square.

She went there to renew her parking permit for on-street parking near her house, which costs $107 for six months.

Dogan was supposed to renew her permit last week, but was unable to because of illness. She ended up getting four parking tickets which she said added more than $100 to her annual parking costs.

"Because they're working for the city, they shouldn't be having advantages over other citizens," Dogan said.

'Some categories look a little bit flimsy'

The Toronto Parking Authority is seeking approval to issue 374 passes. The names of 163 TPA staff and city councillors are included on the list. The other 211 are for city-run organizations including the TTC, which would receive 58 if approved.

According to the report, the estimated cost for these passes is more than $300,000 for the year.

The mayor says he plans to ask the board to reconsider the list, and at the very least trim some of the fat.

"I think they'll change the list," Tory said. "I think there are some categories of people that look a little bit flimsy."