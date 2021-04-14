Toxic cloud at fertilizer plant will dissipate safely, Toronto Fire says

Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill at a fertilizer plant that caused a toxic cloud to form.

Toronto firefighters were called to the area of Highway 400 North and Sheppard Avenue West for reports of a fire in a commercial building.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said the issue was a chemical spill at the plant that created a toxic cloud that will dissipate on its own. A number of nearby buildings have been cleared as a precaution.

The situation could have been problematic if it wasn't handled properly, he said, but in this case it is being handled well.

There were no injuries and everyone got outside okay, he said.

Police said there were road closures in the area, but they are now reopening.