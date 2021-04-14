Toxic cloud at fertilizer plant will dissipate safely, Toronto Fire says
No one was injured, officials say
Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill at a fertilizer plant that caused a toxic cloud to form.
Toronto firefighters were called to the area of Highway 400 North and Sheppard Avenue West for reports of a fire in a commercial building.
Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said the issue was a chemical spill at the plant that created a toxic cloud that will dissipate on its own. A number of nearby buildings have been cleared as a precaution.
The situation could have been problematic if it wasn't handled properly, he said, but in this case it is being handled well.
There were no injuries and everyone got outside okay, he said.
Police said there were road closures in the area, but they are now reopening.
Something is happening at 400 and Sheppard area. Not good! <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/globalnewsto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@globalnewsto</a> <a href="https://t.co/MX7EUdnRax">pic.twitter.com/MX7EUdnRax</a>—@jendifrancesco
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?