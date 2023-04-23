York police investigating after caller reports dead body in Township of King

York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death after a male body was found in the Township of King Sunday morning.

In a release Sunday, police say they received a report of a dead body around 7:50 a.m. from a person walking their dog along a trail near Dufferin Street and 15th road, which is nearby Seneca College's King Campus.

Police say officers confirmed the discovery of an unidentifiable male body and deemed the circumstances of his death "suspicious."

Police say the victim's identity as well as how they died are still unknown, with an autopsy expected to take place in the following days.

Homicide investigators have since taken over the case.

Police say officers will be active in the area looking for witnesses and evidence. They're asking anyone with information to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.