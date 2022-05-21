House fire in Town of Georgina leaves 1 person dead

One person is dead following a house fire in the Town of Georgina Friday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

The fire broke out at a residence on Highway 48, near High Street, shortly after 3 p.m.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived, police say. They found one person dead inside.

Police did not provide any information about the victim's age or sex.

Police say the fire has since been put out and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.