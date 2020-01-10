Durham police lay 250 charges in tow truck probe, recover 31 vehicles

Police east of Toronto say an eight-week investigation into local tow truck companies has culminated in 250 charges and the recovery of 31 vehicles.

Durham regional police say their intelligence branch began investigating in October 2019 to make sure tow truck drivers were compliant with legislation.

They say the police service had received numerous complaints from drivers who said the tow companies were charging "exorbitant fees" after collisions.

Police say the team searched eight properties in Brampton, Toronto, Ajax, Clarington, Pickering and Whitby and recovered the 31 vehicles.

They allege some had been stolen, while others had been unlawfully towed.

Police say they laid 92 consumer protection charges, 149 provincial offences act charges and 17 criminal charges.