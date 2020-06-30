Investigators probing probable arson at North York tow lot

Fire officials are investigating after multiple vehicles were torched in North York early Tuesday.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell said crews were called to 335 Champagne Drive at 4:50 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple trucks and cars in the lot burning, Powell said.

"There were several distinct areas of fire when crews initially arrived," District Chief John Evans told reporters at the scene.

Powell said the fires appeared to be arson because multiple vehicles were burning. A fire investigator has been called in, he said.

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant told CBC News that the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fires.

If it's deemed suspicious, it will be handed over to police, she said.

The incident comes a day after the province announced it is setting up a task force that will examine ways to reform the Ontario's tow truck industry.

At least two police forces are conducting major investigations linked to tow truck operations.

One probe by Toronto police has already resulted in charges against 11 people including one of the force's own officers, while another led by York Region police has dismantled several alleged organized crime rings and resulted in charges including murder.