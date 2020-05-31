Ottawa announces nearly $8M in funding for Tourism Toronto

Tourism Toronto is set to receive nearly $8 million in federal funding.

In a news release, the federal government announced that it will invest $7.9 million to support the tourism agency's marketing efforts because travel and tourism-related activities have been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our tourism sector and the 1.8 million people it employs across Canada have been hit hard by

COVID-19, and we're here for them," Melanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages, said in the release.

The funding, which will be delivered in partnership through FedDev Ontario and the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario, is part of more than $70 million of federal support to tourism programs around the country announced on Sunday.

The support comes from the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, a national $962-million fund aimed at supporting businesses and organizations that are unable to access other existing measures launched earlier in May in response to the pandemic.

Bars and restaurants are closed to dine-in services and tourists attraction have shuttered since the Ontario declared a state of emergency back in March.

"Our message to the sector and those whose livelihoods depend on it is clear: We're working with you to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We're working with you as our economy reopens so we can come back strong," Joly said