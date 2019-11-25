Toronto welcomed 27.5 million tourists in 2018, new report says
Total is down from record year in 2017, but visitors still spent $10B
Feel like you're seeing a lot of tourists in Toronto these days? You're not wrong.
Toronto welcomed 27.5 million visitors in 2018, a new report from Tourism Toronto says.
While that number is down from 2017's record 43 million visitors, the report shows the tourism industry is generating more money. In 2018, Tourism Toronto says the industry brought in some $10.3 billion.
The report doesn't factor in 2019 data, so you'll have to wait until next year to see what kind of tourism spike major events like the Raptors championship had on the city.
So who's coming? The report says domestic visitors accounted for 85 per cent of the city's overall visits.
About nine per cent of the other visits were from Americans, while overseas visitors made up the final 14 per cent (although international visitors were the most likely to stay overnight.)
Tourism Toronto says the sector supports 69,950 total jobs for Toronto residents and generates $3.1 billion in wages.
