Toronto city council budget session off to rocky start as tensions run high

Toronto's budget meeting got off to a raucous start Wednesday morning, with a lone demonstrator disrupting the session just moments after it started.

A woman shouted at Mayor John Tory as he attempted to begin his remarks to open the session and introduce the $16-billion spending package he crafted. It's contents — including a $48 million increase for police, cuts to the TTC budget and a property tax hike — were controversial when it was first introduced in January.

But tensions going into the meeting have been ratcheted up by Tory's sudden announcement that he intends to step down as mayor after having an affair with a former staffer.

"I'm sorry, Mr. Tory, you do not get to speak, we do not trust your integrity," the demonstrator yelled, interrupting him.

"We're going to have to ask you to leave," said Coun. Frances Nunziata, who serves as speaker in the council chamber.

Nunziata then adjourned the session and asked security to remove the woman, who refused to leave.

The council chambers are packed with spectators for what is one of the most important council votes of the year. Security cleared the chambers entirely while several senior city staff members were seen talking with the demonstrator.

A second attempt to start the meeting failed when Tory was booed by some in the crowd and they began to chant in unison.

"House the homeless, feed the poor, kick John Tory out the door," they shouted together.

Council adjourned again as security cleared the chamber for the second time.

The session is expected to resume later this morning.

More to come.