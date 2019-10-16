Mayor John Tory backs Ontario Line, as province agrees to drop TTC subway upload plan

Mayor John Tory says he'll support the Ontario Line subway plan in exchange for Queen's Park dropping its plan take control of Toronto's entire subway system.

Tory called the Ontario Line "viable," even though it's still in the early stages of its development. The major transit project, he said, would provide "real relief" for the existing subway lines.

Premier Doug Ford drew up the line earlier this year. It's set to run from Ontario Place across the downtown core and up to the Ontario Science Centre and cost some $10.9 billion to build.

While Tory said he's happy with the agreement reached with the province, it will still require city council's approval. More details about the agreement can be found in this newly-released city document.

Metrolinx released this image of the proposed Ontario Line, which could include 15 potential stations. (Metrolinx)

Tory said the proposed subway upload would have broken up the system in a way that wouldn't have worked for the average rider.

Province will take on capital costs of 4 transit projects

If approved, the move would re-allocate nearly $3.8 billion in federal infrastructure funding the city has already acquired to build transit.

City documents show $660 million will go toward building a three-stop subway extension of Line 2 to Scarborough — the Ford government's preferred vision for the project.

The city will also provide $3.16 billion worth of federal dollars for the Ontario Line.

The province has also agreed to pay for the capital costs associated with building the Eglinton West LRT expansion and extending the Yonge Subway Extension north of Finch.

Under the new cost-sharing arrangement, city staff say, city hall won't be expected to provide any portion of the capital costs of those capital projects. Instead, city transit dollars will be spent on other projects or state of good repair costs.

The province will also consider reimbursing the city for money it has already spent.

"Today is a good day for our TTC," said Coun. Jaye Robinson, who also serves as TTC chair.

"The TTC will now have an additional $5 billion for investment in urgently-needed capital projects to improve capacity and enhance service on the existing network," Robinson said.

TTC officials are set to hold a Wednesday afternoon news conference to release more information about the plan.

The province had passed legislation in the spring to enable the subway upload and give it authority over future transit expansion in the city.

Caroline Mulroney, the province's transportation minister, is also set to hold a news conference later today. Ford, meanwhile, will take questions from reporters in Kenora, Ont.