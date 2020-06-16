Toronto Mayor John Tory calling for police reform in bid to 'stamp out systemic racism'

Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for numerous changes to the city's policing system, including the creation of a new non-police response team for calls that do not involve weapons or violence.

Tory revealed the list of proposed reforms Thursday morning as part of a motion he will take to council next week.

"In recent weeks, here in Toronto and around the world, people have been raising their voices and calling for an end to racism generally, to anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism, and to racism against marginalized communities," Tory writes in the motion.

"We must fix that model by changing the way policing is done in order to stamp out systemic racism within our police service and to re-think, in some cases, whether police are the right community response at all."

Tory is expected to provide more details about his proposal during a 10 a.m. news conference, which you can watch live in this story.