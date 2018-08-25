Tory, Keesmaat look ahead to curb violence in Toronto

In the wake of a recent spike of violence in Toronto, Mayor John Tory and Toronto mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat spoke Saturday afternoon at TamilFest about what could be done to tackle the growing problem in the city.

"We need to be creating a city where everyone feels safe in every single neighbourhood," Keesmaat told the media. "It's pretty clear that the things that have been done so far aren't working."

The city saw a stabbing death Friday and a shooting in Scarborough early Saturday that left a man in life-threatening condition. Friday's stabbing was the city's 67th homicide of the year, a number that has already surpassed the number seen last year.

"We need new solutions. We need bold solutions. This status quo just isn't going to cut it anymore," Keesmaat said. "Part of that is about pathways out of violence. It's about community benefits agreements. It's about stronger and renewed partnerships both with police and grassroots community organizations."

Tory said that all three levels of government — federal, provincial and municipal — are working toward a solution.

​

"Nobody who is being honest with you would tell you there's a magic solution to the gang activity and the trafficking of guns," the mayor said. "We're investing a record amount together in trying to make sure kids have a positive alternative away from guns and gangs, so we're going to have to keep doing that."

The mayor said gangs are behind much of the violence we're seeing in the city and that police are working hard to tackle the issue.

"We're just going to have to keep working harder and harder to make sure [gangs] don't challenge this as one of the safest cities in the world," Tory added. "We have to support our police if they go about rounding up the people that are leading this gang activity."

Keesmaat, who has been critical of Tory, said leadership is crucial to solving the violence the city has seen in recent months.

"We need to be approaching this in a much stronger way, in a bolder way and be more proactive instead of reacting," she added.

"I think there's growing concern in this city about safety, and we need to address that, and we need a leader to do so."