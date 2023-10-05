Former mayor John Tory's extramarital affair with a staffer in his office violated Toronto's code of conduct for council members, the city's integrity commissioner said Thursday.

In a report posted online, Jonathan Batty concluded that Tory failed to "observe the terms" of the framework that outlines human resources policies and rules for relationships between city councillors and their staff.

Batty also found that Tory improperly used his influence as mayor when he voted on a motion related to Toronto's successful bid to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Because Tory no longer sits on council, Batty did not recommend any penalty for Tory "as it would serve no purpose."

Tory officially resigned in February just months into his third term as mayor after publicly admitting to the affair. Batty noted in his report that Tory "self-reported" the relationship to the Integrity Commissioner's office and that he accepts the findings of the report.

