Mayor John Tory's sweeping new housing plan under the microscope at city council

Toronto councillors are debating John Tory's 2023 housing plan today — something the mayor says is part of an "aggressive approach to address the acute affordability and housing crises" facing the city.

Tory revealed a sweeping plan last week to help tackle the city's affordability crisis by building a larger range of housing types, in a move that experts and advocates are calling a "step in the right direction."

In a report Friday, the mayor called on city staff to draft a "housing action plan" that, if implemented, could see major changes to zoning bylaws, including allowing the building of multiplexes on all residential lots and legalizing rooming houses.

Wednesday's meeting could be one of the most important of the year for the recently-elected council.

While the plan has broad support, advocates have pointed out it fails to mention emergency, transition or supportive housing for the unhoused.

With Tory's enhanced "strong mayor" powers, he can pass these new rules with just one third of council's support at Wednesday's meeting.

If city council approves the plan, staff will have until March 2023 to bring a report to Tory's executive committee about how to put the plan into action.

Plan 'will save lives,' says Tory

The housing action plan begins the process of updating the city's regulations in an effort to meet or exceed the target of building 285,000 homes over the next decade, Tory told reporters at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The mayor added that the plan encompasses student housing, affordable housing, housing targets for the Port Lands and waterfront, supportive housing and multi-tenant housing.

Tory is also asking council to approve a bylaw to better protect those living in multi-tenant housing by legalizing the practice in all parts of the city. The bylaw, previously deferred, already went through the staff reporting and public consultation process in 2021, Tory noted.

From 2011 to today, 14 people died in fires at unlicensed rooming houses versus two in licensed rooming houses, Tory said.

"I believe that will actually save lives," Tory said.

Tory reiterated Wednesday that he has "no more elections to fight."

"The only thing I am fighting now is time," he said, suggesting standing in the way of the plan in the face of the housing crisis would be tantamount to "political theatre."

Matlow applauds motions while bringing his own

Ward 12 Coun. Josh Matlow called the plan an "important step in the right direction," while moving a motion of his own that he said complements the mayor's plan.

That plan includes looking at the possibility of a public builder to shield housing from the "unpredictability" of the private sector, exploring municipal measures to curb speculation and increasing land-transfer taxes for non-primary investment residences; and imposing rent control on city sites as well as sites involving the private sector.

"We should be telling those owners that we expect that those tenants live in affordable homes and they are protected for many, many, many years to come," Matlow said.

Ward 19 Coun. Brad Bradford pointed out that portions of Matlow's motion are outside of the city's jurisdictional authority, to which Matlow responded his motion is a request for a report assessing the feasibility of his proposed measures.