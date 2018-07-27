Toronto Mayor John Tory will deliver a "major statement" on Friday morning in response to a report that Ontario's newly elected Progressive Conservative government plans to slash the number of councillors in the city from 47 to 25.

Tory will speak to the media at city hall around 8:15 a.m. ET.

Premier Doug Ford, who did not once mention such a move during the province's recent election campaign, will hold a news conference at Queen's Park at 9 a.m. ET.

Ford is expected to announce his government's intention to reduce the number of wards in Toronto to match federal and provincial riding boundaries. He will also move to cancel regional chair elections in the regions of Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka. Details of the plan were first reported by the Toronto Star late Thursday evening.

Tory told local media that he and Ford had a "very animated" discussion late Thursday, but offered no further response to the news.

City councillors and politicos responded swiftly, however, as Toronto is preparing for a municipal election on Oct. 22. The deadline for candidates to register for the election is 2 p.m. ET Friday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, will speak Friday morning to reporters regarding a report that the Ontario government plans to dramatically cut the number of city councillors. Premier Doug Ford will address the media later in the morning. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Some progressive councillors characterized Ford's anticipated move as an abuse of power and an attack on local democracy that would create chaos before the election, while other factions at city hall welcomed the idea as long overdue.

Toronto recently completed a years-long consultation and review process that increased the number of wards from 44 to 47 for the upcoming vote. Tory signalled early on in the process that he did not, in fact, support an expansion in the number of councillors, but he accepted the outcome.