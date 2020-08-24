Tory, de Villa to give update on COVID-19 in Toronto
Toronto's medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update at a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.
Press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET
Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, will give a COVID-19 update on Monday at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
This comes after 30 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the city, bringing the number of active cases in Toronto to 226.
Mayor John Tory is also expected to speak.
You can watch that news conference live in this story.
