Mayor John Tory to provide COVID-19 update for Toronto
City reported another 149 cases of the virus on Wednesday
Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa will give an update on the latest COVID-19 situation in Toronto at 2 p.m.
You can watch that press conference live in this story.
Ontario reported another 554 cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths of people with the illness on Wednesday, the third day in a row with a daily case count of under 600. Of those cases, 149 were found in Toronto.
The province said that due to a "data clean-up," 11 of the deaths reported today had occurred within the last week, and five of the deaths happened more than two months ago.
As the provincial government navigates a fourth wave of the pandemic, it last month pressed pause on lifting remaining restrictions and workplace safety measures — despite surpassing vaccination targets.
Ontario therefore remains in the final step of its "Roadmap to Reopen" plan, as mandatory vaccine policies are rolled out across the city to help combat spread of the highly infectious delta variant as fall and winter approach.
Starting Sept. 22, Ontario will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining, gyms and theatres, among other places after increased pressure on the government.
