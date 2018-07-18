Tory announces measures to address rising gun violence

Mayor John Tory announced several initiatives to tackle gangs and gun violence in the city on Wednesday, as Toronto deals with an increase in shootings.

He announced 16 initiatives designed to address the roots of violence, including a children's crisis recovery team and expanding youth job programs.

"No child is born bad," Tory said at a news conference at city hall.

He said he's applied for funding from the federal government and also has a pledge of support from the provincial government.

Tory said there will be more job fairs in marginalized communities with high unemployment, and 1,800 more referrals to a youth and employment program.

The announcement comes less than a week after the mayor said $15 million from all three levels of government was earmarked for efforts to curb gun violence, including programs aimed at preventing youth from joining gangs.

As he announced a children's mental health and trauma recovery program, Tory mentioned speaking with the mother of two girls who were shot on a playground last month. She said children and their parents are too traumatized to return to play outside.

Tory said the community programs expansion will total at least $12 million.