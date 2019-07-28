'Torrential downpours' could drop 50 mm of rain on Toronto today, Environment Canada warns

A cold front making its way to Toronto from northern Ontario could bring "torrential downpours" and high winds to the city, Environment Canada said Sunday.

The national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the GTA in the early morning hours. The advisory comes as the region is also under a heat warning expected to persist into the work week.

The cold front is forecast to move in over the city around 2 p.m., with the threat of a storm lingering until about 7 p.m.

Environment Canada says up to 50 mm of rain could fall "in an hour" and wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada says in a post on its website.

The rain could bring a brief respite from the heat. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 31 C by mid-afternoon, though it will feel more like 36. The overnight low will hover around 20 C.

Cooler temperatures are forecast to arrive on Tuesday.