Torontonians told to brace for colder, drier weather conditions
After a day of fog and freezing rain Thursday, Torontonians can expect colder, drier weather conditions on Friday.
Temperatures expected to drop to –5 C by Friday afternoon, Environment Canada says
Torontonians can expect colder, drier weather conditions on Friday following periods of fog and freezing rain Thursday evening.
The temperature will be around –5 C by Friday afternoon, though it will feel more like –16, with a chance of flurries, Environment Canada says.
The federal weather agency warned that strong winds and a "sharp arctic cold front" are expected to blast through around midnight and continue into Friday morning.
The agency also warned of a risk of thunderstorms later Thursday night.
