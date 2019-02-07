Torontonians told to brace for colder, drier weather conditions

Torontonians can expect colder, drier weather conditions on Friday following periods of fog and freezing rain Thursday evening.

The temperature will be around –5 C by Friday afternoon, though it will feel more like –16, with a chance of flurries, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency warned that strong winds and a "sharp arctic cold front" are expected to blast through around midnight and continue into Friday morning.

The agency also warned of a risk of thunderstorms later Thursday night.