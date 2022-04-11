The Toronto Zoo announced a new addition Monday: a baby Sumatran orangutan.

Newborns are always cause for celebration but this one is even more special because the species is critically endangered with fewer than 15,000 left in the wild.

"This orangutan baby is an important contribution to a genetically healthy Sumatran orangutan population in human care," said CEO Doff DeJong in a news release. He added his staff is "incredibly excited" about the birth.

"We are proud to play an important role in the conservation of this amazing species."

The baby, a male, was born on Friday to 29-year-old mother Sekali, the zoo says. He's her second son and the first offspring of 16-year-old father Budi.

According to the release, everything progressed smoothly right up to the baby's birth. Sekali immediately showed maternal instincts, holding and,cleaning him and showing concern whenever he called out.

There's no word yet on a name for the new arrival and the release doesn't say exactly when the public will be able to see him. But the zoo does say the little fellow's birth is "most timely as the new outdoor orangutan habitat is in its finishing stages and is expected to open later this year."

The International Union for Conservation and Nature upgraded Sumatran orangutans from endangered to critically endangered in 2017. An estimated 120,000 orangutans were lost in the past decade due to habitat loss and the large-scale expansion of palm oil plantations in Indonesia.

The Toronto Zoo houses the only Sumatran orangutans in Canada. Both Sekali and Budi were born at the zoo and were paired at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Orangutan Species Survival Plan (SSP).

"Participating in this SSP, coupled with direct support of conservation work in Sumatra, is part of the Toronto Zoo's commitment to ensure this critically endangered species will survive for future generations," the zoo's release says.