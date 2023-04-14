Toronto Zoo bids farewell to 25-year-old grizzly bear Samson

The Toronto Zoo bid farewell to its 25-year-old grizzly bear named Samson this week.

In a news release Thursday, the zoo announced that Samson was euthanized Monday. The grizzly, who weighed just over 453 kilograms, had been experiencing stiffness since he woke up from hibernation and that progressed to "arthritic changes to his hips and knees," said the zoo.

"With him relying so heavily on pain management medication, the decision to humanely euthanize him was made quickly and unanimously among his care team so as not to prolong any suffering," it said. "He will be missed dearly."

Samson enjoyed a "special meal" of salmon, watermelon, berries and his favourite food, honey, before his death. He had a strong connection to his keepers and was known as gentle, intelligent and motivated when it came to training, the zoo said in the release.

Bear arrived at the zoo in 1998

Samson began his journey at the Toronto Zoo in 1998 at around six months old. He was originally born in Alaska and had been found by officials wandering with no mother and malnourished, the zoo said.

Samson is seen playing in the water at the Toronto Zoo. (The Toronto Zoo)

The zoo held a ceremony to honour Samson with Indigenous knowledge keepers who work with the Canadian domain of the zoo that houses animals found in Canada. The ceremony was based on Anishnaabe and Tsimshian teachings, the zoo said.

Tsimshian People are from the northwest coast of British Columbia and hold very strong connections to grizzlies, the zoo said.

The zoo's statement added that the "knowledge keepers shared during the ceremony that this is not a goodbye to Samson, but rather a temporary parting."

"See you on the other side," it said.