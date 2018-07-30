Skip to Main Content
Toronto Zoo bat conservation program finds endangered species near city

Researchers at the Toronto Zoo say they're excited to have captured several endangered bats in the Greater Toronto Area this month.

The northern myotis is one of 4 endangered bat species in Ontario

The Canadian Press ·
The northern myotis weighs less than a toonie and roosts in trees, says the zoo's Native Bat Conservation Program. (Toronto Zoo Native Bat Conservation Program)

The zoo's Native Bat Conservation Program says the northern myotis is one of four endangered bat species in Ontario.

They say the northern myotis weighs less than a toonie, roosts in trees and forages for food, picking their prey off of leaves and catching flying insects.

The zoo says there is little available data on the northern myotis's health or distribution in Ontario.

Staff say the capture of four breeding female bats and three juvenile bats in the GTA is the "best result we could have hoped for," as it proves unequivocally that the species lives in the area.

The zoo says its conservation program catches bats only to confirm the presence of different species and assess their health and reproductive status and that all animals captured are returned to the wild.

