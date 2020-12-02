No more bad stuff: What was the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

This year has been historically bad — like, tell your grandkids, write about it in the history books level bad.

You don't have to tell us, as we've spent all of 2020 covering it.

So we want to hear from you about something else. Something better. What was the best thing that happened to you in 2020?

Did you make a new friend? Discover a new healthy hobby? Hear a joke or song you can't get out of your head? Spark a tradition that will last long after the pandemic has ended?

Let us know about your bright spot of this year in the Google Form below, and we'll aim to profile a few of your stories this December. (Your responses will remain confidential at this point, but a CBC Toronto producer or reporter may follow-up).