He's been in critical condition for a month. Toronto police still don't know who he is

Toronto police are appealing for the public's help to identify a boy or young man whose identity remains a mystery a month after he was found critically injured in Etobicoke.

Police located the young John Doe in the area of Celestine Drive and the Westway shortly after 11 p.m. on March 5, after receiving information that a victim had been taken out of the trunk of a dark coloured sedan by two suspects. The pair then allegedly left him on the sidewalk and drove away.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and has to date been unable to communicate with police.

"Even if you have an idea but you're not 100 per cent sure, any little bit of information could mean a lot of us," said Const. Laura Brabant.

Police describe the victim as a young Black male five feet four inches tall, weighing about 93 pounds, clean shaven with short black hair and a scar above his right eyebrow. At the time he was found, he was wearing a puffy black Trapstar brand jacket and black pants.

He's believed to be anywhere from 13 to 20 years old, they say.

Police said the victim was wearing a distinctive back puffy Trapstar jacket the night he was found. (Toronto Police Service) "He has a very small build that leads us to believe that he may be on the younger side," Brabant said.

Brabant said investigators have been combing through missing person cases and that it's possible the victim may not be from Toronto.

Police have been in touch with law enforcement agencies throughout the province and country, as well as in the United States, she added.

'It sits with me every day'

Jan Guppy is the founder the advocacy group Unidentified Human Remains Canada. With the help of thousands of social media followers, she works to help find missing people and determine out the identities of unidentified victims.

Guppy been sharing information online about the young John Doe, and said she is somewhat surprised that a month later, his identity is still a mystery.

"It sits with me every day. I wanted him identified. And we did receive hundreds of tips," Guppy said.

"It's devastating when there is a young child or a young person involved. We're grateful, I mean he's alive, right, we do know this."

This is not the only unidentified young person that Toronto police are working to identify.

Last year, the body of a child was found in a dumpster in the Rosedale neighbourhood. The girl, who police believe was four to seven years old, has still not been identified nearly a year later.

The OPP, meanwhile, are also continuing to investigate the death of an unidentified girl whose body was found in the Grand River in May last year.

"We really think that there has to be somebody out there who must know who this victim is. And our officers very much want to identify him and then find the people responsible for... these injuries to him," Brabant said of the John Doe.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.