Effort to rebuild historic York Memorial Collegiate Institute gets $11M from province

The Ontario government is investing $11 million to help reconstruct York Memorial Collegiate Institute, a heritage building destroyed by fire three years ago, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Monday.

"York Memorial Collegiate Institute has served families for generations and we are determined to rebuild this school for the community after the devastating fire in 2019," the minister added.

"This investment will deliver a modern school that is fully accessible, digitally connected, with state-of-the-art ventilation, that will ensure students are inspired to learn, discover, and create."

Lecce also said there will be "368 new student spaces for a total now of 1,300 spaces for students at the school."

On the afternoon of May 6, 2019, a six-alarm fire irreparably damaged the school at Eglinton Avenue West and Trethewey Drive. The school was opened in 1929 as a memorial to the youth of York Township who died in the First World War, many of whom left high school to enlist.

In the years since the fire, students at the school have had to move twice. They were forced to merge with the student body of George Harvey Collegiate, before moving into their own temporary building at Scarlett Heights Entrepreneurial Academy.

Craig Snider, the executive officer of finance at the TDSB, says reconstruction work began at the York Memorial site shortly after the fire, and should be completed in 2026. (Kelda Yuen/CBC)

In May last year, students at the school were up in arms after learning that the Toronto District School Board was considering moving them back to George Harvey Collegiate in the fall of 2022.

At the time, Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird said no final decision had been made as "both York Memorial CI and George Harvey CI are currently part of an ongoing pupil accommodation review."

Restoration to be completed in 2026

Craig Snider, the executive officer of finance at the Toronto District School Board, said reconstruction work began at the York Memorial site shortly after the fire and special attention has been given to the important heritage features.

Those features include a stained glass window and bricks from demolished areas, which have been retained for the reconstruction and carefully restored.

"The remaining building structure has been stabilized and a temporary roof has been installed to protect the building from weather and damage during the construction," Snider said.

"We are working to target the completion date of 2026. This beautiful new facility will present more effective and efficient use of space, combined with a larger student population … we can't wait to open the door."

In May last year students at the school were up in arms after learning the TDSB was considering moving them back to George Harvey Collegiate in the fall of 2022. The board said a review was underway but no final decision had been made. (Submitted by Laura Vu)

TDSB Trustee Chris Tonks said the board is grateful to receive the money.

"It will contribute to the rebuilding of a new modern facility that will serve the community of York for the next 100 years, while also preserving many of the historical aspects of the school that many hold dear," Tonks said.

The Ontario Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma, said improving facilities like York Memorial Collegiate not only ensures a safe and meaningful learning environment for children, but also contributes to building more vibrant and resourceful communities for today and for the future.

Lecce thanked the TDSB for "their hard work during this difficult time and their commitment to rebuilding the school."