Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Breaking

Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed at workplace, Toronto police say

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at her workplace, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the King Street East and Sherbourne Street are just before 2 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police say they were called to the King Street East and Sherbourne Street are just before 2 p.m. after a man entered a facility there and stabbed a worker. (The Canadian Press)

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at her workplace, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the King Street East and Sherbourne Street are just before 2 p.m. after a man entered a facility there and stabbed a worker.

Police initially described the woman's injuries as serious. Toronto paramedics later confirmed they're considered life-threatening. 

The suspect allegedly fled the scene but was arrested a short time later, police say.

The scene has been closed off while police investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now