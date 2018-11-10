Toronto woman, 61, dies in crash near Port Perry
Man, woman injured on Friday after car lost control, crashed into another car, police say
A Toronto woman, 61, was killed in a crash involving two vehicles near Port Perry, Ont., on Friday, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Island Road north of Demara Road at about 2:30 p.m.
A driver heading northbound in a Hyundai lost control and crashed into a southbound Kia Sorento, Durham police said in a news release issued Saturday morning.
A Toronto man, 76, the driver of the Hyundai, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later transported to a trauma centre.
The woman who died, a passenger in the Hyundai, was extracted from the vehicle but pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kia driver, a 70-year-old Scugog Township woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Durham police closed the road for hours as officers investigated. The name of the woman who died has not been released.
