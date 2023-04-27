Toronto woman facing several charges after multi-vehicle crash that killed 1, injured 2

A Toronto woman is facing several charges in connection with a multi-vehicle collision in Rexdale that killed a 65-year-old woman last week.

Officers responded to a four-vehicle crash near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West on April 19. Hazela Baksh, who was on her way home after Ramadan prayers, died in the collision.

Two other women were taken to trauma centres with serious injuries, police said.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said a 38-year-old unlicensed driver was charged with a total of seven offences, including:

Dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

Two counts of impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

One Highway Traffic Act offence.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say the woman was scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday in Toronto. Investigators say they are still looking into the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.