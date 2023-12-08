Toronto police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy last Sunday as a homicide.

In a news release Friday, police said they received a medical call to a home in the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 3. When they arrived on scene, police said a 3-year-old boy was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the toddler was left in the care of woman who was not related to the child the day before.

They said the toddler and the woman entered an "organization" in the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area on Saturday. Later, they entered a washroom, where the toddler was allegedly assaulted, police say.

The two later returned to the caretaker's home.

A day later, the accused contacted police. When officers arrived on scene, the boy was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She made her first court appearance Thursday.

The death marks Toronto's 62nd homicide of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.