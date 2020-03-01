Police arrest 25-year-old Toronto woman for sexual assault, extortion

Police say they have charged a 25-year-old Toronto woman for allegedly sexual assaulting and extorting a man early Friday.

Toronto police said the man met a woman over social media. The two met in person near Bathurst and Colleges streets early Friday between midnight and 2:30 a.m., police said.

Police say the woman "extorted money and sexually assaulted the man."

A woman was arrested later that day and charged with sexual assault, extortion, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police define sexual assault as "any form of unwanted sexual contact."