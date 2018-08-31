She the North? Athletes, coaches make case for a Toronto WNBA team
WNBA says it has no plans to expand at this time
Playing in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has always been a dream for Brampton's Shay Colley.
She travels the world as a guard on Canada's national team, and also plays for the Michigan State Spartans.
Currently, all of the WNBA's teams are based in the U.S., inspiring Colley and her teammates to think: "Wouldn't it be amazing if Toronto had a WNBA team?"
It's a question many have found themselves asking in the wake of the Toronto Raptors' historic playoff run, with fans showcasing the city's passion for basketball.
The timing seems right, with the WNBA experiencing growth in attendance, social media views and merchandise spending, according to a 2017 media release from the association.
But although the league has spoken about expansion in the past, WNBA COO Christy Hedgpeth told CBC Toronto, "We have no plans to expand at this time. We are focused on the overall health and competitiveness of our existing 12 franchises."
Still, some involved in the industry, like WNBA and NBA player agent Leisa Washington, are making their own arguments, .
"A WNBA franchise in Toronto would be monumental. A legacy in the making," she said.
"It's time."
CBC Toronto asked a number of basketball insiders about their thoughts on an expansion, and whether this city would be a good fit.
Does Toronto have what it takes?
It's no secret the GTA has produced multiple WNBA players, including New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse.
She began her second season with the league last month, and in an email, she said she wants to see it grow north.
"It's a complicated system," she said. "But I would absolutely love it and I think it would be great for growing the grassroots program of basketball within Canada."
Carly Clarke, assistant coach for Canada's national team and head coach of the Ryerson Rams, said the huge basketball fan base in Toronto is one reason why a WNBA team would succeed.
"We've proven we can develop a great following and a successful basketball program that engages the community," she said.
As for whether a women's team will draw as much attention as the Raptors, Clarke said there's still work to do, but just look at the women's basketball finals at Toronto's Pan Am Games in 2015.
"The building was sold out," she said, as the Canadian women took home the gold.
Clarke said a proper venue is crucial, such as the Mattamy Centre — where the Pan Am women's basketball final was held — the Hershey Centre or the Goldring Centre.
The team would also need a financial backer.
"We need the dollars to go behind our product to get it to continue to grow and get it off the ground just like a lot of the other men's leagues have had when they originated," she said.
Although former WNBA player Tammy Sutton-Brown also wants to see a team here in the city, she said she's unsure if the league will go for it.
"They're being more cautious because they did expand ... and then they kind of had to scale back a little bit," the Markham native said, referring to a late 90s growth spurt.
But with the league's recent growth, and the city's excitement, she said the WNBA should at least consider it.
"It wouldn't just be Toronto's [team], I think like you see with the Raptors, it would be Canada's team."
She the North
From the sidelines of the Raptors-Golden State series, CBC Toronto also asked a few NBA players about the idea.
Jerome Williams, a retired former Raptor, said a women's team would bring a whole new level of play to the city.
"Their skill level is fun to watch ... They do everything correct, perfect pick and rolls, you know, perfect shots. I think that the game would be great for Toronto," he said.
Mississauga's Nick Stauskas, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, believes this city would support a WNBA team.
"These fans show up," he said. "I think more and more people are starting to realize how loyal these fans are in this city, and so I think the WNBA would be lucky to have a team here in Toronto."
Washington, the former player and agent, says the talent of these women is unquestionable, and putting a team in Toronto would give players more opportunities, and bring a growing fanbase new role models, she said.
"We need to have women there. We need to have a WNBA Toronto team that's going to exemplify and amplify women on a leadership scale at the highest level of sport," she said.
As homegrown talent, Colley said she'd love the chance to play at the professional level in front of her friends and family.
"It would mean the world to me."
