Snow in store for GTA after midnight as region under winter weather travel advisory

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Greater Toronto Area, saying snow is expected after midnight.

A brief period of freezing rain is also possible early Tuesday.

The federal weather agency says a band of snow is expected to move through Southern Ontario overnight on Monday, bringing between four and eight centimetres of snow to Toronto by early Tuesday.

Colette Kennedy, meteorologist for CBC Toronto, said on Monday that GTA residents should pack a little patience when they head into work on Tuesday after the Family Day long weekend.

Kennedy said there will be a soggy mix of rain and snow as the temperature rises and a possible brief period of freezing rain before the precipitation changes over to rain on Tuesday morning.

"The morning commute will be slow due to the mix and wet roads," Kennedy said.

She said the closer residents are to the lakeshore, the slushier the snow will be. Winds will begin to pick up from the southeast toward morning and are expected to blow snow around and reduce visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to fall overnight on Monday into Tuesday with total amounts of four to eight centimetres expected by early Tuesday. A brief period of freezing rain is also possible. (CBC)

According to Kennedy, the weather system will press into the west side of the GTA around 11 p.m., then make its presence felt in Toronto itself after midnight. It is expected to continue eastward, she said.

The temperature is expected to rise overnight to just above freezing by morning, reaching close to 5 C or 6 C after 12 noon, before the temperature will fall again.

Wintry weather could affect driving conditions

Environment Canada said the snow will change over to rain or drizzle on Tuesday morning as a warm front moves through the region.

The winter weather travel advisory applies to Toronto as well Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, and the cities of Barrie and Hamilton.

The wintry weather could adversely affect driving conditions, the federal weather agency added.

"Poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow and low visibility in briefly heavier snow are likely overnight into early Tuesday morning," Environment Canada said.

"The first half of the morning commute may be affected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination."

Kennedy said the main precipitation will be much lighter in nature on Tuesday after 12 noon, more of a scattered drizzle, and will taper off by early afternoon.

Winds are expected to get stronger from the west on Tuesday afternoon and to gust to 50 kilometres per hour or more and then the temperature will start falling, she added.



