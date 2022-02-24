Hazardous winter driving conditions in store for Toronto as 'heavy' snow on the way

Drivers in Toronto and surrounding regions should be prepared to use extra caution on the roads in the coming hours, with winter weather expected to move in Thursday night.

Environment Canada says the city will see "a swath of snow" by Friday morning or early afternoon, thanks to a developing low pressure centre.

"Heavy snow" is expected at times with snowfall accumulations of five to 10 centimetres, the federal weather agency says.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly," it said.

Environment Canada also has the following cautions for drivers:

Slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may harder to navigate because of the snow.