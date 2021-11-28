Toronto remains under weather travel advisory with more snow in forecast for Sunday
5 to 8 cm fell Sunday morning, additional 2 to 5 cm could fall Sunday afternoon, evening
Toronto remains under a winter weather travel advisory with more snow in the forecast on Sunday, Environment Canada says.
Environment Canada said many areas received between five cm and eight cm of snow on Sunday morning. An additional two cm to five cm is expected on Sunday afternoon and evening.
The federal weather agency said the weather is affecting road conditions and motorists should expect roads not yet salted might be icy and slippery.
Crews are in the process of salting all roads in Toronto, according to the city.
Ontario Provincial Police said drivers have reported crashes on Highways 401, 404 and 410 on Sunday morning.
Const. Timothy Dunnah of the OPP's Mississauga detachment said most of the crashes are minor in nature.
A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 404 at Elgin Mills Road, however, has sent one person to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A section of Highway 404 in the area is closed as officers investigate, he said.
Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, urged motorists to slow down, ensure there is space between their vehicles and those in front of them and give themselves lots of time to reach their destinations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?