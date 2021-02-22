Toronto under winter weather travel advisory, expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto.
Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday evening through to Monday morning
Snowfall is expected to begin Sunday evening through to Monday morning, according to Environment Canada's advisory.
People should expect between 5 to 10 cm before the snow stops, which should be sometime Monday afternoon.
Environment Canada is recommending caution as the snow "will likely result in poor visibilities."