Wintry weather makes for sloppy morning commute — with more snow on the way

Commuters in the GTA will face a sloppy commute Thursday as the region remains under a snowfall warning and police push drivers to take it slow on highways and city streets.

Environment Canada says another two to four centimetres of snow could hit through the morning rush hour, on top of the more than 10 cm that has already blanketed Toronto and surrounding areas.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP's highway safety division says the force has responded to 250 collisions on GTA highways in the last 24 hours, with 180 of them in the last 12 hours.

Drivers should leave plenty of extra time this morning and be prepared for slow-moving traffic, Schmidt said.

The wintry weather has led a number of GTA school boards to cancel all or some bus service, including:

The York public and Catholic boards have cancelled all buses but schools remain open.

The Peel public board has cancelled buses in Caledon only.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic board has cancelled buses in Caledon and Dufferin County, but schools remain open.

The Durham public board has cancelled buses in Zones 1, 2 and 3. Buses will run in Zone 4. Schools are open.

The Durham Catholic board has cancelled buses in Zones 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

While the snow is expected to taper off by this afternoon, it will likely make a return soon with another five to 10 centimetres possible both tonight and tomorrow.