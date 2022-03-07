Toronto under winter weather travel advisory as mix of ice pellets, freezing rain on the way

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto with "a messy mix of precipitation," expected on Monday, Environment Canada said.

The federal weather agency said precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

"Near midday, as temperatures climb above the freezing mark, precipitation will change over to rain for some areas," Environment Canada said.

"However, a risk of freezing rain remains in the early afternoon for areas away from the lakeshore that don't climb above the freezing mark."

By late afternoon, precipitation will change over to wet snow, with minimal accumulations, before ending in the evening.

A high of 2 C is expected on Monday.

Motorists advised to exercise caution

Meanwhile, the Monday morning and afternoon commutes are likely to be impacted. Environment Canada said motorists should exercise caution and give themselves extra time to reach their destination.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said.

The agency is also advising motorists to slow down when driving in slippery conditions. Watch for tail lights ahead and maintain a safe following distance, Environment Canada says, adding that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.