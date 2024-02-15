Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto with 'significant' snowfall expected

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto with "significant" snowfall expected for the city and surrounding areas on Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for reduced visibility and heavy snow with local accumulations of five to ten centimetres.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the federal weather agency said in the advisory. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The snow is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue throughout the day before tapering off into flurries later Thursday evening, especially north and west of the city.

Strong northwesterly winds are also expected, gusting up to 70 km/h beginning Thursday evening and ending Friday morning.