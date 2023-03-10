Another snowstorm is headed for the GTA: Here's what to expect
Expect messy conditions for the afternoon commute, Environment Canada says
The official start of spring may be just 10 days away, but another winter storm is forecast to bring more snow to the GTA on Friday.
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for the whole region.
In Toronto, between four and eight centimetres are expected to fall. Forecasted amounts are slightly higher west of the city, with between 10 and 15 centimetres expected in Peel and Halton.
Snowfall in Toronto is likely to start sometime around noon, Environment Canada says, and continue well into the evening.
The afternoon commute could prove messy for anyone on the roads, with blowing snow possibly creating difficult conditions.
Frustratingly for many Toronto residents, the city is still cleaning up some areas after last Friday's winter storm dumped up to 30 centimetres of snow.
