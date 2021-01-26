All-day winter storm to dump up to 15cm of snow on Toronto, surrounding areas

A winter storm pounding Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario will make it difficult to get around the city, Environment Canada warned early Tuesday.

The poor conditions on roads and sidewalks should be even more reason to heed the provincewide stay-at-home order, which the Ontario government put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow are forecast to fall on the City of Toronto, while even more is anticipated to accumulate in Peel and Halton regions.

A winter weather travel advisory is expected to remain in place through the afternoon rush hour, the federal agency said.

The wet snow started falling shortly after 9 a.m. and is expected to continue until the evening.

The Halton public and Catholic school boards, as well as the Peel public and Dufferin-Peel Catholic boards, have preemptively cancelled bus service for the relatively small number of students currently attending in-person classes.