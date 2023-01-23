What you need to know about the possible winter storm headed for the GTA

A burst of winter weather is in the forecast for the Greater Toronto Area this week, Environment Canada says.

A special weather statement issued Monday is calling for snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres in Toronto starting late Wednesday into Thursday.

Similar alerts are in effect for Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

The federal weather agency says rapidly accumulating snow could cause reduced visibility and make travel difficult.

Higher snowfall amounts of up to 20 centimetres of snow are possible in some areas.

CBC Meteorologist Colette Kennedy says that due to this season's relatively mild winter thus far, Toronto and areas close to the lakeshore may end up with a fair bit of rain mixed in with snow. However, if the weather system tracks as currently projected or a bit further south, then the GTA would be cold enough to support prolonged snow and higher accumulations, she said.

Things will be different along the Highway 401 corridor, Kennedy said, with pockets to the north and east expected to see 20 centimetres of snow or more, such as Barrie, Collingwood, and from Kingston to Cornwall.

Kennedy said she expects flurries and light snow will start around midday on Wednesday through to midnight, but could intensify in the late afternoon and impact the evening commute.

Lighter snow could carry on into Thursday and possibly affect the morning commute as well, she said.