Toronto gas stations running low on fuel thanks to nasty winter weather

After a week of snow, wind and bitter cold, Old Man Winter is now making life hard for Torontonians at the gas pumps.

Dozens of stations around the city have been out of fuel for days, leaving drivers confused and in the lurch.

If you need gas for your commute home in Toronto beware that a lot of gas stations are out of gas (Avenue/Eglinton; Yonge/Roxborough; Bayview/Moore; many others) —@416_Perp

Both local <a href="https://twitter.com/petrocanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@petrocanada</a><br>stations running out of gas tonight and a 3rd one getting close. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PolarVotex2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PolarVotex2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeepFreeze?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeepFreeze</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Goodluck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Goodluck</a> —@dbpromotionsca

Many gas stations in my <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@toronto</a> neighborhood with no gas, big line ups at others: likely snow clogged streets preventing tanker trucks in. —@JohnWrightLive

Suppliers say the bad weather has made it hard to deliver fuel to the empty stations, though none have said when the stations will be up and running as usual.

"Poor weather conditions in the GTA has impacted our delivery schedule. We are working to replenish the sites as quickly as we can, while ensuring the safety of our people," wrote Nicole Fisher, a spokesperson for Suncor Energy.

"This is an industry issue caused by poor road conditions and extreme cold," said Kristen Schmidt of Shell Canada.

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, is advising drivers to avoid filling up unless they have to. He also thinks the crunch will be over soon.

"This will be temporary," he said on Twitter.