Strong winds up to 80 km/h expected for Toronto, surrounding areas, Environment Canada says

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and surrounding regions, with strong winds expected into Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says southwesterly winds will gust to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, thanks to a cold front sweeping through southern Ontario, including York, Durham and Peel regions.

The federal weather agency warns of possible power outages, broken tree branches and says loose objects could be tossed by the high winds.

Drivers are also cautioned to be prepared for possible changing road conditions.