Strong winds in Toronto's forecast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city of Toronto, with high winds expected Tuesday.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting from 70 to 80 km/h are expected to develop this afternoon, before likely weakening by around midnight, the weather agency says. Similar warnings have been issued for other parts of the Greater Toronto Area, like Newmarket, Pickering and Uxbridge.

Environment Canada has warned that gusty winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break.

There is also a possibility of a local power outage.