Will Toronto have a white Christmas? Our meteorologist says: likely

Warning: This is an early forecast, but we know you're wondering so…

Yes, there's a chance Toronto will have a snowy Christmas, but it's looking more like a dusting at this point.

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy says the GTA should get between 2-4 centimetres of snow on Friday and Saturday, and the temperatures should be cold enough to keep it on the ground.

A bigger snowfall of 5-10 centimetres, however, could be on the way for Boxing Day or the days after that.

There's also a chance the weather system's timing could change and drop fresh snow in time for Christmas Day, but Kennedy said it's "most likely" it'll happen after the 25th (sorry for not being more definitive: forecast accuracy drops off after 4 days).

Her advice for finding snow? Head north.

"It will be way more than a dusting in cottage country as snow squalls combined with a system moving through will give significant amounts," Kennedy said.

We'll leave you eager weather-watchers with a Canadian duo's song that Kennedy found that's perfect for this time of year.